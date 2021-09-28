ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio wrapped up his trilogy with Yosuke “The Ninja” Saruta in style by scoring a sensational stoppage victory in "ONE: Revolution" over the weekend in Singapore.

Now he’s on the lookout for his next conquest.

The 25-year-old Filipino MMA fighter said he is open to face someone fresh like number 3-ranked Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane or his old rival Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito for another trilogy fight.

“When it comes to what’s next, I’d love to see second-ranked Naito go at it with Bokang, or maybe me and Naito [could] complete [our] trilogy,” Pacio said.

Naito might have to wait, especially since he’s coming off a loss to Saruta. However, Masunyane intrigues Pacio, especially with the recent performances the South African.

Masunyane already beat Ryuto Sawada and former title contender Rene Catalan, making him the next logical challenger for Pacio.

If that doesn’t materialize though, no. 4-ranked Hiroba Minowa is also on the horizon, especially since he’s coming off wins over Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang and former titleholder Alex “Little Rock” Silva.

If Pacio’s to be asked, Masunyane’s certainly got his peers beat.

“I think it’s Bokang,” Pacio said when asked who the most deserving contender is.

“We all know he’s a very explosive wrestler. We saw that in his fight against Ryoto Sawada – he controlled everything. In his last bout, Rene is a well known striker, and [Bokang’s] the one who scored the knockout. He keeps on improving each match.”

Another guy who could come in and change the landscape of the division is highly-touted Jarred Brooks.

Pacio acknowledged him, but he believes he’s the least of his worries for now.

“Jarred Brooks is very athletic. He’s fast and he has a great submission game, but he talks a lot,” Pacio said.

