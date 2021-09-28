GAB says they are in touch with De Guzman's accuser

Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra said they are already in touch with the accuser of Daniel de Guzman who implicated the San Miguel 3X3 player in game-fixing.

Mitra has previously summoned De Guzman for a virtual meeting, giving the player the chance to air his side.

But the player did not show up and later sent word that he is "not feeling well."

"Sana pwede siyang um-attend dahil virtual hearing lang naman. Even if you're under the weather. Kung gusto niyang mag-attend a-attend siya," said Mitra in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

This prompted GAB to include De Guzman in its blacklist, thereby suspending his license. This means, he cannot play professionally anywhere in the Philippines even if he leaves the PBA.

"Sa ngayon blacklisted siya, he is not allowed to use his license. At magkakaroon ng admin proceedings against him," said Mitra.

Meanwhile, the chairman said they are already in communication with De Guzman's accuser who posted details of his allegations online.

"Ngayon pa lang nakakausap na namin. Nagpaparamdam na siya bago ang admin hearing," said Mitra.

"I don't want to pre-empt the investigation pero parang may problema talaga and GAB has to respond to all these."

The viral Facebook post claimed De Guzman gave "tips" on the results of the Beermen's games.

The post was made after De Guzman allegedly gave a wrong "tip" for San Miguel's game against Barangay Ginebra last September 10, a 111-102 win for the Beermen.

The wrong tip apparently resulted in big losses for De Guzman's friends. The accuser posted screenshots of their conversations via Viber.

