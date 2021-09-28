Blacklisted 3x3 player urged to 'show up' in GAB proceedings

MANILA, Philippines -- Daniel de Guzman, the 3x3 player who has been blacklisted by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), still has a chance to clear his name as the agency prepares to conduct administrative proceedings against him.

De Guzman was implicated in a game-fixing scheme in a viral Facebook post, and was summoned by GAB's Professional Sports Division in a virtual meeting last Friday.

The player did not show up, leading GAB to blacklist De Guzman.

"What does blacklisted mean? Suspended. He cannot use his license," GAB chairman Baham Mitra said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning.

"Sa ngayon, kung magkakaroon ng 3x3 ang PBA, hindi muna siya makakalaro. And administrative proceedings will now start," he added. "Possibly, if found guilty, the GAB may withdraw the issuance of his license."

De Guzman was the 42nd overall pick by San Miguel in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft out of the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology. He was lined up to be part of their 3x3 team but Mitra believes it is unlikely he will be retained by the franchise, given the circumstances.

A viral Facebook post had identified De Guzman as "the tip," alleging that he would tip off the result of the Beermen's games. The post was made after de Guzman allegedly gave a wrong "tip" for San Miguel's game against Barangay Ginebra last September 10, a 111-102 win for the Beermen.

Mitra warned that while his license is suspended, de Guzman cannot play in any professional league under the jurisdiction of GAB, including the NBL and the VisMin Cup.

However, he still has an opportunity to share his side of the story

"I urge him to show up," Mitra said of De Guzman.

"Meron pa pong admin proceedings… He will also be given a chance to speak up," he added. "We want to hear his side para naman hindi kami ganito. Bakit ba ayaw niya makipag-usap? Siguro kasi, mahihirapan siyang mag-explain, hindi ko alam eh."

"Basta makipag-usap lang siya, mag-explain lang siya… We always want to give due diligence, tapos lahat ng sides, pinakikinggan. Due process shall be observed, we assure him that," Mitra stressed.

Meanwhile, Mitra also warned teams against hiring De Guzman as their player while he remains blacklisted.

"Pwedeng i-cease and desist order ang liga. Pahintuin ang liga, kasi pinaglaro nila ang isang suspended player," he said.