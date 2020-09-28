WATCH: Adebayo shines in Miami's Game 6 win

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) holds up the Eastern Conference Championship trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Bam Adebayo played one of the best games of his young career to help the Miami Heat eliminate the Boston Celtics with a 125-113 win in Game 6.

Adebayo scored 10 of his career-best 32 points in the fourth quarter, while also adding 14 rebounds and five assists in the victory.

Tyler Herro was superb once more for Miami as well, coming alive with 11 points in the final period as the Heat erased a six-point deficit with nine minutes to go.

Miami closed out the series in six games to set up a meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals.

There, they will play against LeBron James, who led the Heat to two titles in 2012 and 2013 together with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.