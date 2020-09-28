PBA eyes opening of 46th season in March 2021

MANILA, Philippines -- With its 45th season expected to end in mid-December, the PBA is thinking of opening its 46th season in March or April 2021.

This way, the PBA players will be available should they get called up to the national team for the February window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

"Walang sinasabi sa amin ang SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) ng November," PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said in an appearance on "Power and Play" last weekend. "'Yung February, 'yung Feb may sinabi sa amin."

"Kaya baka 'yung opening natin, March, April. 'Yung Feb, okay. 'Yung November, wala, ligaw ako doon, walang sinasabi sa amin," he added.

FIBA has announced that the November 2020 and February 2021 of the continental qualifiers, including the FIBA Asia Cup, will be held in bubbles. The organization has yet to reveal more details, however, including which countries will host the bubbles.

Marcial vowed that the PBA will remain in "all out support" of Gilas Pilipinas when the SBP comes calling.

"Wala pong pagbabago," he said. "Kung ano kailangan ng SBP na maitutulong namin, ibibigay ng PBA. All out support po kami, 100%."

This includes making the players available for the February window, which in turn gives the league more time to prepare for its 46th season.

The PBA's landmark 45th season was put on hold for six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one game was played in the All-Filipino Cup -- a showdown between San Miguel Beer and Magnolia -- before all league activities were suspended in March.

The ball will start rolling again on October 11, however, after the PBA secured approval from the government to resume the Philippine Cup. Like the NBA, the PBA will play in a "bubble," located at the Clark Freeport Zone.