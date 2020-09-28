NBA Finals: 3 years ago, Duncan Robinson was ready to move on from basketball

Heat guard Duncan Robinson during a March 8, 2020 against the Wizards. Nick Wass, AP/file

It would be interesting how these NBA Finals-bound Miami Heat would have fared without blossoming forward Duncan Robinson.

If one said that premise to Robinson in 2017, he would have laughed the thought off for sure.

According to author and former NCAA Division 1 player Mark Titus, Duncan reached out to him 3 years ago inquiring about work as a sports journalist.

Got this text out of the blue 3 years ago. Hopped on the phone a couple days later and talked for an hour about getting into sports media because he thought his basketball career was winding down.



Three years later he's about to start in the NBA Finals. What a world. pic.twitter.com/egSweR0DWk — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) September 28, 2020

What a world, indeed.

Robinson, 26, in his second year in the league, has been a steady contributor for head coach Erik Spoelstra in the Heat's unlikely run through the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

In the regular season, he averaged 13.5 points playing 73 games and starting all but 5 of those.

He and Tyler Herro have provided the Miami offense the proper spacing with their outside shooting, something that will be all the more valuable when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the title series.

As he was adjusting to life in the NBA, Robinson acknowledged that he wasn't confident that he belonged in the big league, saying in an article that he entertained "impostor syndrome" thoughts.

"Last year he would turn down shots, like, 'Am I allowed to shoot this? Should this ball go to Dwyane (Wade)?' " Spoelstra said.

Eventually, Spoelstra got through Robinson, and now Miami is 4 games away from winning a 4th league title.