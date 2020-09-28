LOOK: PBA teams begin arriving in Clark bubble

PBA teams are now in Clark for the resumption of the Philippine Cup. CDC- CD Photo PBA teams are now in Clark for the resumption of the Philippine Cup. CDC- CD Photo PBA teams are now in Clark for the resumption of the Philippine Cup. CDC- CD Photo PBA teams are now in Clark for the resumption of the Philippine Cup. CDC- CD Photo

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA teams have begun arriving at the Quest Hotel inside the Clark Freeport Zone, where they will be staying for the duration of the All-Filipino Cup.

The Magnolia Hotshots were the first team to arrive at the hotel on Monday.

And here we go 🏀!@NewClarkCity Quest Hotel



Before heading into the "bubble," the PBA teams went through RT-PCR tests and were isolated for five days. Upon arrival in Clark, they had to be tested anew and will then isolate in their hotel rooms for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Their luggage and bags were also disinfected upon arrival.

The PBA season will restart on October 11, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to halt all activities in March.

Games will be held at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.