For Team Lakay's Adiwang, there's no way McGregor can beat Pacquiao

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay standout Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang was shocked to learn that Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao is planning to fight Conor McGregor in 2021.

Pacquiao's representatives confirmed that they are in talks with McGregor's camp for a boxing match that can take place in January 2021, possibly in the Middle East.

As excited as he is to see the match, Adiwang also believes that the bout is a massive mismatch in Pacquiao's favor.

"I have a lot of respect for both fighters," Adiwang said. "McGregor has proven himself in the world of MMA and became a two-division champion. He has this charisma that makes people watch his every fight. Even though he sometimes has a negative persona, let's accept the fact that he is still a highly skilled martial artist. He always backs up his talk."

McGregor fought a boxing match for the first time in August 2017, when he was stopped by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 10 rounds.

What he saw against Mayweather is enough to convince Adiwang that McGregor cannot hang with Pacquiao.

"There is no doubt that McGregor can box, but there are levels to this game," he said "He's a good boxer but the guys who have been doing this all their life like Mayweather, they are legit."

"To me, Pacquiao is the greatest living legend in boxing. He's the only boxer in history who has won world championships in eight divisions. I just don't see any scenario in which McGregor will win this fight," he stressed.

McGregor submitted a valiant effort against Mayweather, particularly in the initial rounds. But Mayweather took over in the middle rounds en route to a 10th round stoppage.

Adiwang believes that Pacquiao will strive for an even quicker victory.

"Yes, McGregor has a strong and powerful left hand that has finished many of his opponents...in MMA. But this is boxing, they use boxing gloves and not small MMA gloves, so that power isn't the same," he pointed out.

"And the fact that Pacquiao is one of the best knockout artists in history, even in boxing gloves, that's scary," he added. "He's faster and he has more experience than McGregor."

"Even if we say Pacquiao is older now and that McGregor has the youth advantage, the fact is, Pacquiao's entire life has been about boxing. He has the tools to beat McGregor badly when they fight."

Adiwang predicts that Pacquiao can stop McGregor "in the early rounds," and that his speed will prove to be too much for the Irishman.

"I see a knockout between the fifth and sixth rounds for Pacquiao," said Adiwang. "I feel like Pacquiao wants to finish McGregor faster than Mayweather's round 10 victory."

Adiwang has made no secret that Pacquiao is one of his inspirations in his fighting career, and he is excited to witness another performance from the "Pacman."

If the fight pushes through, it will be Pacquiao's first fight since July 2019, when he outpointed Keith Thurman in a thrilling bout to claim the "super" version of the WBA welterweight championship. He has also vowed that his earnings will be dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pacquiao beats McGregor in every category. The only thing McGregor has going for him is his youth, but everything else, our people's champ blows him out of the water," said Adiwang.