Boxing: Roach backs Pacquiao to destroy McGregor

MANILA, Philippines -- If the purported Manny Pacquiao-Conor McGregor boxing match pushes through in 2021, veteran trainer Freddie Roach already knows how it will end.

Jake Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao, has said that a bout between the "Pacman" and the Irish mixed martial arts star is being worked out. The event may be held in the Middle East next year, and the Filipino senator plans to donate his earnings to the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roach, who guided Pacquiao in his prime and developed him into the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world, made his feelings known about the bout on social media.

"If this is true," Roach tweeted, "Manny Pacquiao will have an easier time with (McGregor) than when he fought Ricky Hatton."

If this is true, @MannyPacquiao will have an easier time with you @TheNotoriousMMA than when he fought @HitmanHatton https://t.co/6lnRGiggcv — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) September 25, 2020

Pacquiao memorably made quick work of Hatton when they fought in 2009, demolishing the British fighter in just two rounds.

If the bout pushes through, it will just be the second boxing match of McGregor's career. He made his debut in August 2017, when he battled Floyd Mayweather Jr. for 10 rounds before getting stopped.

McGregor returned to the UFC in January before announcing his retirement from MMA in June.

Pacquiao, for his part, has not fought since a thrilling showdown with Keith Thurman in July 2019, where he won the "super" version of the WBA welterweight belt.