Photo from V-League Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers will try to avenge their only loss in the 2023 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge when they square off with De La Salle Green Spikers in the Finals.

The top-seeded Golden Spikers are looking to extend their eight-game winning run and ultimately get a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three championship series against La Salle at the Paco Arena in Manila at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It can be remembered that DLSU toppled UST, 26-28, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21, in the opening day of the tournament.

But the Golden Spikers went unbeaten in the ensuing matches to reach the Finals for the second straight time.

"Eliminations are eliminations; Finals are different. May aangat, may bababa, it's a matter of mental game na lang talaga, because physically we are both ready. Andon na 'yung factor 'kung sino 'yung may mas gusto talaga," said De La Salle top hitter JM Ronquillo.

Meanwhile, the Green Spikers battled back from one game down in the semis to stun arch rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles while the Golden Spikers trounced the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in their side of the semis playoff.

Sharing the spotlight are FEU and Saint Benilde which mounted their own battle for the women’s tiara in the collegiate tilt. Gametime is at 2 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws had to go through some anxious moments before repulsing the Perpetual Help Lady Altas in three games in the Final Four while the Lady Blazers swept the University of the East Lady Warriors.

For setter Tin Ubaldo and the rest of the FEU squad, winning the V-League title will be a huge achievement, saying, "Malaking boost siya kasi may times na medyo hesitant kami, hindi kami naniniwalang kaya namin. Pero 'pag nakuha namin 'tong title na 'to, sasagi sa isip namin na kaya namin."

Meanwhile, Ateneo and FEU clash for the bronze in the men's division at 10 a.m., while University of the East and Perpetual Help dispute third place honors in women’s play at noon.