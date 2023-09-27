UE turns back Perpetual for V-League bronze

The UE Lady Warriors. PVL Media.

MANILA -- University of the East showed their crunch time poise to turn back Perpetual Help for the bronze medal in the 2023 V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Warriors pulled through in three tight sets, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23, to secure a podium finish in the preseason tournament.

Skipper Kizzie Madriaga led the way in the clutch as UE erased slim deficits midway through sets 2 and 3 to break the hearts of the Lady Altas.

"This is important for the self-esteem of the ladies and having just been practicing for two months, they did pretty well," said UE assistant coach Obet Vital.

"I saw throughout this V-League season improvements not just individually but also collectively,” he added.

Riza Nogales took control at the middle and produced 14 points on nine attacks and five blocks, while Casiey Dongallo topped the scoring with 22 markers. Madriaga ended up with 18 excellent sets to go with two markers.

Shaila Omipon and Mary Rhose Dapol matched 13-point outputs while Charmaine Ocado six markers for the Las Piñas-based squad in a match that was close throughout.

In the men's side, Far Eastern University outlasted Ateneo, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-21, for a third-place finish.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Tamaraws with Andrei Delicana putting up 20 points and Martin Bugaoan adding 14 markers. Net defense got the job done for FEU as they had 11 blocks to Ateneo's seven.

Amil Pacinio had 24 points on 22 kills while Jian Salarzon returned to action and scored 19 in a losing effort for the Blue Eagles.