Jerom Lastimosa (7) of the Adamson Soaring Falcons during their match against the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 85 elimination round held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Jerom Lastimosa’s final year in San Marcelino is still in jeopardy due to a lower leg injury.

The 5-foot-10 star point guard of Adamson University reportedly suffered the setback during the Soaring Falcons’ off-season preparations, but Lastimosa said on Wednesday that he will play in this incoming UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“For now, I do aggressive rehab para sa tuhod ko and hopefully as early as now makabalik ako sa first round,” he said during the league’s media conference at the Mall of Asia Arena.

And while Lastimosa still did not reveal what specific injury he is currently nursing, the only thing that he has assured is that he will be donning Adamson’s Blue and White this season.

“But ang masasabi ko lang talaga is maglalaro ako,” he stressed.

Helping him in his final year is his experience with Gilas Pilipinas during the Southeast Asian Games last May, especially since he shared the court with some of the country’s best ballers.

“I’ve learned a lot from the vets, lalong lalo na napasama ako sa Gilas. Madami akong natutunan, and I think lahat yun, madadala ko this coming season”

With these on his belt, Lastimosa is focused on finally taking Adamson to the next level and winning the UAAP hoops title, while also completing his studies at AdU.

“Of course, kaya nagse-stay ako sa Adamson kasi I want to finish my studies,” he said.

“Second, to win the championship.”