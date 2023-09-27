PH tankers remain medal-less after Day 4 of Asiad swimming

Filipina swimmer Xiandi Chua. File photo.

Xiandi Chua was the lone Filipino swimmer to advance to the finals of the swimming competitions on Wednesday at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Chua finished seventh overall in the preliminaries of the women's 400m individual medley with a time of 4:55.83.

In the finals at the HOC Aquatic Sports Arena, she finished in seventh place after touching the wall with at time of 4:50.50 -- 15.06 seconds behind China's Yu Yiting who won gold with a time of 4:35.44.

Japan's Tanigawa Ageha took silver (4:35.65), followed by another Japanese swimmer in Narita Mio (4:38.77).

Kayla Sanchez, Teia Salvino, Jasmine Alkhaldi and Jarold Hatch missed the finals of their respective events.

Sanchez finished ninth overall in the morning heats of the women’s 100m backstroke in 1:01.94, as Salvino checked in 10th in the same event with a clocking of 1:02.09.

Dela Cruz finished 15th in the women's 100m breaststroke prelims in 1:12.04, while Hatch placed 12th in the men's 100m butterfly qualifications in 53.70.

Finally, Alkhaldi finished 13th in the women's 100m butterfly prelims in 1:01.96.

The country is hoping to end a 25-year Asian Games medal drought in swimming.