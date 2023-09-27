NBA: Sixers sign Oubre off career-best scoring season

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (L) in action against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (C) and Hawks guard Trae Young (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, October 23, 2022. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.

NEW YORK -- Adding to a talented core in hopes of winning their first NBA title since 1983, the Philadelphia 76ers announced the signing of Kelly Oubre Jr. on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old US swingman, an eight-year NBA veteran, averaged a career-high 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, a career-high 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 48 games last season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Oubre, the 15th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has averaged at least 15 points a game over his past five seasons with 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over 527 career games with Washington, Phoenix, Golden State and Charlotte.

He joins a Sixers lineup that features reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, plus 2018 NBA MVP and three-time scoring champion James Harden, forward Tobias Harris and 22-year-old guard Tyrese Maxey.

Harden, 34, has asked for a trade after picking up his $35.6 million contract option to stay with the 76ers for the upcoming campaign.

Signing Oubre provides versatility and depth or a potential replacement if the Sixers must part with a core player in any deal involving Harden.

He could also figure into a deal if the 76ers make a bid for Portland's Damian Lillard, another star player who has made it known he would like to be moved before next month's start of the 2023-24 season.

Teams begin gathering in the next few days ahead of the start of NBA training camps.

While the 76ers have assembled top talent, Philadelphia has found only frustration in the playoffs, being eliminated in the second round in five of the past six seasons and in round one the other campaign.

The Sixers have not won an NBA title since 1983, when MVP Moses Malone and legend Julius Erving led a sweep of the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

