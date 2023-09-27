K-pop girl group NewJeans. Handout Photo

MANILA -- K-pop hitmakers NewJeans will sing the anthem for the League of Legends World Championships (Worlds 2023), to be held in South Korea from October 10.

The song, titled "GODS," will be released on October 4 in the Philippines at 1 p.m.

The song was written by Riot Games' principal composer Sebastien Najand and Alex Seaver, who have written multiple anthems for the game's esports tournaments.

“The Worlds Anthem is the rallying cry for our community every year, and we’re so excited to partner with NewJeans to deliver this incredible moment,” said Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games.

“Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration. ‘GODS’ juxtaposes epic and intense production elements with NewJeans’ beautiful and powerful vocals – conveying both the grind and the glory that awaits our players at Worlds.”

For NewJeans, singing the anthem was a "new experience" with a "new genre and sound."

The music video will follow Korean pro player Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu's story. Deft, a veteran in the worldwide LoL scene, was a star of DRX when they won the odds-stacked Worlds 2022 finals against T1.

Riot Games has a long history of collaborating with K-pop acts, including girl group aespa and former CLC member Sorn.

Debuting in 2022, NewJeans — consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein have released a number of popular tracks, such "OMG" and "Super Shy."

The group is slated to attend the Philippine-hosted 2023 Asia Artist Awards in December.

