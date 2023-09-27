CSB nears V-League crown after Game 1 romp vs FEU

CSB's net defense flusters FEU's Keisha Bedonia in Game 1. PVL Media.

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde is one win away from clinching the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge title.

This, after the Lady Blazers swept Far Eastern University, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16, in Game 1 of their best-of-3 series at the Paco Arena on Wednesday.

The Lady Blazers kept the Lady Tamaraws in check with solid defense both at the net and on the floor. No player reached double-digits for FEU, with Faida Bakanke limited to eight points and Chenie Tagaod and Keisha Bedonia scoring six each.

In contrast, St. Benilde drew 13 and 12 points from Jade Gentapa and Gayle Pascual, respectively, with the latter capping her remarkable all-around stint with 10 excellent digs.

"Titibayan pa namin 'yung defense, lalo na sa blocking. So far, it worked in Game 1 and we hope we’ll be able to do it again in the next,” said CSB assistant coach Jay Chua.

The Lady Blazers built on the momentum they got in the first two sets by racing to a 22-11 lead in Set 3, and the reigning NCAA champions never looked back.

The Lady Blazers can sweep the series on Friday. First serve is at 4:00 p.m.