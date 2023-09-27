Filipino boxer John Marvin. POC-PSC Media Pool.

John Marvin is through to the quarterfinals of the men's 92kg weight class in the boxing competitions of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Marvin clobbered his Nepalese foe, Rabin Thapa, with the referee stopping the contest 55 seconds into the second round. Before the stoppage, Marvin had overpowered Thapa in the first round with one judge even scoring it 10-7 in the Filipino's favor.

Marvin, a former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, will face off against South Korea's Jeong Jaemin in the quarterfinals. Jeong received a bye in the round-of-16.

It was not all good news for the Philippine boxing team, however.

Mark Ashley Fajardo was outclassed by Chinese Wang Xiangyang, 5-0, to advance in the Round of 16 of the men’s 63.5 kg at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

The lopsided loss suffered by the Cebuano bet was in stark contrast to his impressive first round knockout win against Wangdi Dorji of Bhutan during his debut fight in the Asiad.

Fajardo now joins Olympian Irish Magno, Aira Villegas, and Aaron Jude Bado as among the early casualties of the 10-man boxing team.

On Thursday, two of the last three Filipino boxers in Riza Pasuit and Marjon Pianar made their respective debuts in the continental showpiece.

Pasuit will have her hands full against Somnuek Thanaya of Thailand in the women’s 60 kg class, while Pianar, who drew an early bye, takes on Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja of Uzbekistan in the men’s 71 kg class.

Olympic silver medal winner Nesthy Petecio climbs the ring for the first time on Friday against top see Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei.

RELATED VIDEO