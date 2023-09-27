Asian Games: Sibol advances to Dream Team Kingdoms 2 playoffs

The country's national team for Dream Team Kingdoms 2 split its matches on Wednesday as it reached the playoffs of the Asian Games event at the Hangzhou Esports Center.

This is a glimmer of hope for national esports team Sibol, who remains luckless in Asian Games esports, after the Arena of Valor and FIFA representatives bowing out of their respective categories.

Sibol's DTK team, made mostly of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang shoutcasters and talents, won against Uzbekistan before losing to Kazakhstan, both in best-of-one matchups to place second in Group B.

As the top 2 team, the team will qualify to the quarterfinals, and will battle Hong Kong on Thursday at 2 p.m.

In Group A, Laos took the lead after getting past Hong Kong and Tajikistan in the morning matches.

Group C saw Vietnam stopping Kyrgyzstan, 1-0, but the latter bounced back with a triumph over Nepal, 1-0.

Vietnam stayed unbeaten after whipping Nepal, 1-0, for their second straight victory.

A total of seven gold medals are at stake in the pilot esports competition of the Asian Games, with the Philippine national team deploying athletes for DOTA 2, PUBG, Streetfighter V, FIFA, and Arena of Valor.

Meanwhile, Sibol tries its luck in DOTA 2 when it meets India on Friday.