Asian Games: Pinoy judokas suffer fruitless stint in Hangzhou

The national judo squad will go home without a medal after a fruitless stint in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Philippine team capped its tough campaign with a 0-4 loss to Thailand in the round-of-16 of the mixed team event, Wednesday at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium.

All four Pinoy judokas, led by Olympian Kiyomi Watanabe, were wiped out by their Thai rivals.

Watanabe bowed to former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Thonthan Satjadet in the women’s +70-kilogram class while Ryoko Salinas surrendered to Supattra Nanonong in the women’s -70-kg event via ippon in the first 31 minutes of action.

Also surrendering to Thai superiority were John Viron Ferrer in the men’s -90-kg event and Carl Dave Aneseta in the men’s +90-kg event, who lost to Wei Fuyang and Kittipong Hantratin, respectively.

With that, the Filipinos ended ninth while the Thais advanced to the quarterfinals.

In taekwondo, Filipino jins also bombed out of contention on Wednesday.

Laila Delo lost to Vietnam's Thi Khiem Bac in the round-of-16 of the women's -67kg.

Arven Alcantara was beaten by Jordan's Zaid Abdul Kareem in the quarterfinals of the men's -68kg, and Dave Cea also missed out on a semis seat after losing to Iran's Mehran Barkhordari in the men's -80kg.

