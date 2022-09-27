Volleyball: Super League games set for earlier starts

The Shakey's Super League opened last Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Photo courtesy of the SSL.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Shakey's Super League (SSL) on Tuesday unveiled a new schedule with games now set to start at 10 a.m.

The league made the adjustment after their opening day last Saturday, September 24, stretched to the wee hours of Sunday.

Two of the first three matches went to five sets, with the other going four. The league also held an opening ceremony in the evening. As a result, the final match of the day between the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Adamson University didn't start until 10:30 p.m.

"We'd like to apologize because we're really running late," said Dr. Ian Laurel, president of the organizing group Athletic Events and Sports Management Group Inc. (ACES).

"The games earlier took a really long time, and of course, we had to go with our opening ceremonies," he added. "But we'll improve on that, and I'm sure the fans would also like to see these games live."

The UST-Adamson game also went the full route, with the Golden Tigresses taking a 25-20, 27-29, 15-25, 29-27, 15-10 win. The match ended at close to 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Under the new schedule, SSL games will still be held on Saturdays and Sundays at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, but the first match will start at 10 a.m.

The second match will follow at 12:30 p.m., with the third match scheduled at 3 p.m. and the fourth at 5:30 p.m.

Below is the revised schedule of the SSL's Collegiate Pre-Season Tournament.

RELATED VIDEO: