Spikers' Turf: NU-Sta. Elena completes semifinals sweep

NU-Sta. Elena completed a three-game sweep of the semifinals on Tuesday. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU)-Sta. Elena completed a sweep of the semifinals in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference after defeating VNS-One Alicia in four sets, Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The Nationals pounced on the Griffins' error-prone ways to snatch a 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24 victory. They completed a 3-0 sweep of the semis and barged into the championship series with plenty of momentum.

Cignal HD and Navy will dispute the last spot in the finals at 5:30 p.m., also on Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

