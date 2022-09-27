From Spikers' Turf

Cignal exacted revenge on Navy with a 3-set victory to march its way to the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference finals on Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The HD Spikers swept the Sealions, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20, for a title showdown with National University-Sta. Elena.

Owen Suarez tallied 21-excellent sets, while backing up Cignal’s hitters en route to their semis win.

The victory didn’t only avenge the HD Spikers’ four-set defeat to the Sealions in the elims, but kept Cignal on track for a second straight Open championship.

Marck Espejo scored 11 attack points, 4 kill blocks for total of 16 points. Ysay Marasigan added 14 points while JD Bugaoan chipped in 10 points.

“Very happy and we reached the finals. But I’m not the main man here, everybody performed well and contributed, especially Ysay,” said Espejo.

No Sealion scored in double figures with Greg Dolor and Joeven Dela Vega scoring 9 points each.