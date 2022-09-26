Cignal HD and Navy will dispute the second and last spot in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference Finals. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD and Navy will clash in a crucial Spikers' Turf contest on Tuesday, with the winner securing the second and last spot in the finals of the Open Conference.

First serve is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at the Paco Arena. Both teams enter the match with identical 1-1 win-loss records in the semifinals. The winner will play unbeaten National University (NU)-Sta. Elena in the championship series.

The HD Spikers are coming off a three-set romp over VNS-One Alicia last Saturday, which kept alive their hopes of making the finals. Meanwhile, the Sealions lost to the Nationals in straight sets, also last Saturday.

But Navy can gain some confidence from their four-set win over Cignal HD in the elimination round last September 14.

The Sealions will once again bank on their core of Jao Umandal, Chris Marcelino, Peter Quiel, Ron Rosales, playmaker EJ Casana and the hard-hitting skipper Greg Dolor.

Meanwhile, the HD Spikers hope that Marck Espejo has recovered well enough from a heel injury that forced him to sit out the last two sets of their match against VNS. It was Louie Ramirez who stepped up for Cignal HD in Espejo's absence, firing 16 points.

At 2:30 p.m., the Nationals will gun for a sweep of the semifinals against the winless Griffins.

