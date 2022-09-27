PNVF's Suzara appointed to key post in FIVB

PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara speaking during the FIVB World Congress. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The FIVB, the world governing body for volleyball, reaffirmed the appointment of Ramon "Tats" Suzara as the secretary of its Volleyball Empowerment Commission.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced the development on Tuesday, after the FIVB held its 38th World Congress in Arnhem, The Netherlands.

Suzara, the president of the local federation, was also named as a scrutineer for the 2022 World Congress.

"The FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Commission is tasked to strengthen and empower national team programs around the world," Suzara said in a statement. "As a national federation representative, we are so proud to be chosen here."

The program covers 222 national teams. Suzara is joined in the commission by representatives from Canada, Kenya, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Maldives.

According to Suzara, the commission will draft the best guidelines on how to improve national team programs. This includes assignment of foreign coaches, friendly matches and exposures.

"They're all aimed to enhance competition levels," Suzara said. "We are here together with the five other countries to help the FIVB create policies that will strengthen all the national team programs."

"It's not only the Philippines but the entire world."

Included in the agenda of the commission is a naturalization policy.

The FIVB World Congress also discussed the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), with the Philippines guaranteed to host at least one leg. The PNVF hosted a men's and women's leg at the Araneta Coliseum in June.

