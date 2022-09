Defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran dropped their Intramuros rival Mapua University, 67-62, in Season 98 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

Fran Yu fired 15 points, while Paolo Javillonar added 14 in the rematch of their title series last season.

With the win, the Knights earned a share of the top spot with a 3-1 record, while the Cardinals fell to 1-4.

(More details to follow.)

