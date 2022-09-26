NCAA: Letran, Mapua clash in finals rematch

MANILA, Philippines -- Intramuros rivals Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Mapua University collide in a rematch of last season's championship as the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament resumes Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

A victory in the 3 p.m. game will allow the Knights to earn a share of the top spot in the league standings.

"Almost lahat, crucial games dito, lalo na sa start. Ang sabi ko nga sa mga players, magiging trending ang mga panalo at talo natin sa each team," Letran coach Bonnie Tan said. "Sana papunta tayo sa pataas, sa win column, hindi sa losing column sa standings namin."

The Knights won all three of their meetings against the Cardinals in Season 97, capped by a two-game sweep in the finals to cap an 11-0 campaign.

They are off to a 2-1 start in Season 98, with Arellano University having recently ended their 14-game winning streak that dates back to 2019.

Mapua is hoping to arrest a three-game slide, as the Cardinals have dropped to ninth place after a big opening day win against San Beda University.

The Letran-Mapua is the only game scheduled on Tuesday as the San Sebastian College-Emilio Aguinaldo College 12 noon match was moved to a later date due to health and safety protocols.

