ABAP eyes Olympic qualification through Asiad



MANILA, Philippines -- The national boxers will be highly-motivated when they compete in next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) has assured.

This, as the Asiad is now a qualifying event for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris following a decision made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"At the end of the day, you really prepare for these tournaments, and you're really aiming to qualify through tournaments. And obviously, we're going to prepare for the Asian Games, so now it's like hitting two birds in one stone," said ABAP executive director Marcus Jarwin Manalo during the online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"You perform well in the Asian Games, and get the chance to also qualify in the Olympics. So I think it's going to be better for us," he added.

The IOC recently simplified the boxing qualification to the Paris Games by declaring regional multi-sports events as Olympic qualifiers such as the Asiad, European Games, Pan-American Games, Pacific Games, and similar tournaments in Africa.

Two more world qualifiers will be held in 2024 to be supervised as well by the IOC as AIBA (International Boxing Association) remains suspended by the Olympic body owing to leadership and credibility issues.

So far, no guidelines have been made as to how many Olympic slots are at stake among the continental events.

"As of now, there's no specific guidelines as to how many slots are going to be available in the Asian Games," said Manalo. "It's really a big challenge, but we're up on it. We're just going to focus on what we can control. And obviously, we need to take care of our preparations."

The Asiad is slated on Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 next year.

The boxing team, which is currently training in Baguio, will have its initial preparation and training for the Olympic qualifier when it campaigns in the Asian Boxing Championships set in Amman, Jordan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13.

In three weeks, the team is going to leave for Jordan initially, for a training camp, and eventually, for the tournament proper.

"We will have a two-week training camp in Jordan, so it's a pre-tournament training camp that starts on Oct. 14. First couple of weeks we'll do training camp before we start competing in the Asian Championships," said Manalo.

