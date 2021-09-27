Team Rebisco and Team Choco Mucho will leave for Thailand on Tuesday, the PNVF announced. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

MANILA, Philippines -- The two Philippine women's teams that will represent the country in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship will leave for Thailand on Tuesday.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced that the two squads -- Team Rebisco and Team Choco Mucho -- concluded their training camp in Lipa City after a month-long preparation for the club tournament.

The women's teams feature 24 athletes, eight coaches, and one referee.

Veteran middle blocker Aby Marano will be the captain of Team Rebisco, with Brazilian consultant Jorge Souza de Brito as its head coach.

Meanwhile, setter Iris Tolenada will skipper Team Choco Mucho, with national team head coach Odjie Mamon calling the shots for the squad.

The team will compete in the AVC club tilt in Nakhon Ratchasima from October 1 to 7.

The men's volleyball team, for its part, will conclude its training camp in Lipa City this week before flying to Thailand on October 4. There are 18 players in the men's team, with seven coaches and one referee.

Dante Alinsunurin will man the sidelines for the men's team as they carry the Team Rebisco banner, with Jessie Lopez serving as team captain.

The Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will be held from October 8 to 15, also in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The PNVF held an official send-off for the three teams on Saturday at the De La Salle Sentrum in Lipa City.