WATCH: Behind LeBron's triple-double, Lakers eliminate Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) speaks after defeating the Denver Nuggets game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LeBron James took over down the stretch and the Los Angeles Lakers are headed to the NBA Finals after beating the Denver Nuggets, 117-107, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

James scored 16 of his 38 points in the final quarter, and added 16 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double as the Lakers advanced to the Finals for the first time in a decade.

The Lakers are making their first Finals appearance since 2010, when they defeated the Boston Celtics with Kobe Bryant winning Finals Most Valuable Player honors.

Anthony Davis was superb as well, scoring 27 points including the go-ahead three-pointer at the end of the third quarter that gave the Lakers an 87-84 lead, after Denver had clawed their way back from a double-digit deficit.

The Lakers are now waiting for their Finals opponent, with Miami and Boston still contesting the East. The Heat have a 3-2 series lead.