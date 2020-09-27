PBA: Abueva yet to complete requirements for reinstatement, says Marcial

MANILA, Philippines -- Embattled Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva has yet to complete the requirements set for him by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Commissioner Willie Marcial has clarified.

Abueva was included in Phoenix's 25-man line-up for the restart of the PBA season in Clark, but the team was told that "The Beast" still cannot play in the bubble.

Speaking on "Power and Play" with former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on Saturday, Marcial explained that Abueva has yet to finish the requirements mandated by the league.

"May hindi pa siya natatapos na requirements. Pag natapos niya ang requirements na 'yun, usap kami," said Marcial.

Abueva said in August that he has already complied with everything the PBA asked of him. But in a discussion with the player a couple of weeks ago, Marcial pointed out that he still had some things left to do.

Marcial said that Abueva understood the situation.

"At least, nagkakaintindihan kami. Alam ni Calvin ang gagawin niya. Naintindihan niya ako, naintindihan ko siya," said the commissioner. "'Yun ang pinakamabuti sa amin."

"Kung akala niyo unfair ako, pero hindi. Ikabubuti po ng PBA at ni Calvin itong ginagawa ko. Nagkakaintindihan po kami," he stressed.

While the deadline of submission of line-ups was on Friday, Marcial won't rule out Abueva's participation in the bubble.

Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia has said that they are continuing to appeal Abueva's status.

"Tingnan natin," said Marcial. "Kunyari matapos niya ang requirements, usap kami. Tingnan natin. Ayaw kong magsalita ng tapos eh. So, hindi pa natin alam kung paano po."

Abueva has been suspended from the PBA since June 2019 after a series of on-court events, including a confrontation with the girlfriend of then-Blackwater rookie Ray Parks. The last straw was an incident with TNT KaTropa, when he clotheslined import Terrence Jones.

He was fined P70,000 for the incidents and given an indefinite ban. Since then, Abueva has been working his way back into the league by fulfilling the requirements set by Marcial, which includes counseling and community service.