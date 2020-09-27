NBA: LeBron all set for 10th Finals appearance

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LeBron James becomes just the fourth player in NBA history to make 10 Finals appearances after he led the Los Angeles Lakers past the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday (US time).

James recorded a triple-double -- his fourth in this year's playoffs -- and the Lakers claimed a 117-107 victory to eliminate the Nuggets in five games.

Watch the highlights of his performance:

They are now set to make their first Finals appearance since 2010, when a Lakers team led by Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games.

For James, it is his 10th Finals appearance, joining Boston icons Bill Russell and Sam Jones, and Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in an exclusive club.

LeBron James clinched his 10th #NBAFinals appearance tonight, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10), Sam Jones (11) and Bill Russell (12) as the only players in NBA history to appear in at least 10 NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/uKz92qgu0u — NBA (@NBA) September 27, 2020

Afterward, James stressed that the job "is not done."

"It's great to hit moments throughout the course of a journey and appreciate that. This is all part of the process, but the job is not done for me personally," said James, who is searching for his fourth NBA championship and first with the Lakers.

After missing the playoffs in his first season with Los Angeles, James said it was a point of pride for him to bring the Lakers franchise "to where it belongs."

"That's playing for championships and competing for championships and representing the Western Conference in the championships," said James.

"This is what I came here for," he stressed. "I heard all the conversations and everything that was said about why did I decide to come to L.A -- the reason I came to L.A., it was not about basketball."

"All those conversations, just naysayers and things of that nature. I understood that, with the season I had last year and my injury, it just gave them more sticks and more wood to throw in the fire to continue to say the things that they would say about me. But it never stopped my journey and never stopped my mindset," he added.

The Lakers are now waiting for their opponent in the Finals, with the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics set to go to a Game 6 on Sunday.

Miami -- where James won two titles -- leads the series 3-2.