LOOK: PBA sets up practice court in Clark bubble

The PBA on Sunday set up a second court at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF), which will serve as a practice facility for the teams inside the bubble.

Games of the PBA Philippine Cup will be played at the fourth floor of the AUF Gym starting October 11, while the court at the second floor will be for practices.

Laying out the wooden flooring at the AUF’s 2nd floor which will serve as an alternative practice court/facility aside from the main AUF Gym playing court. #PBATuloyAngLaban pic.twitter.com/rWbel2HTWK — PBA (@pbaconnect) September 27, 2020

"Naglatag tayo ng wooden court, 'yung maple. Pinaunlakan naman tayo ng Iglesia ni Cristo na pinahiram sa atin nang maayos," PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said of the situation, on "Power and Play" last Saturday.

Teams can practice on both courts all morning and until 2 o'clock in the afternoon. Afterward, the court at the fourth floor will be prepared for the night's double-header.

Courts will be disinfected after every practice session.

The PBA will restart its season on October 11, after suspending games in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league will stay in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga, with all teams housed at the Quest Hotel. Each team will have a dedicated bus that will bring them to AUF, a 10-minute ride away from the hotel.