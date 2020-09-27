LOOK: Jordan Brand unveils the Air Jordan XXXV

The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo. The Jordan Brand XXXV. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jordan Brand has released the Air Jordan XXXV in time for the holidays.

In a statement, Jordan Brand said its newest shoe "taps the technology behind the Eclipse Plate and evolves it to help unlock Zoom Air for a more responsive feeling in the heel and forefoot."

The design "is an example of performance and aesthetic innovation that remains at the core of Jordan Brand's on-court presence."

"The Air Jordan signature shoe has and will always be the most important shoe we make each year," said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. "Basketball is where the Jordan Brand started, and it's where we'll continue to invest in and advance our never-ending pursuit of excellence on the court."

Other visual details of the Air Jordan XXXV link the silhouette back to Jordan Brand tradition, specifically the Air Jordan V, with its tongue top design and its Kurim detailing and molded foam pods around the collar of the shoe.

Jordan Brand athletes and consumers asked to bring back suedes and other premium materials that the brand historically established on the court. Interpretations of leather and suedes and other handmade touches point back to the Jordan Brand language of luxury, but done with functional purpose for the final product.

"Integrating premium materials and textures was a priority for the Air Jordan XXXV," said Tate Kuerbis, Jordan Brand footwear designer.

"The brand has a history of giving these materials an aspirational quality. When players see it, when they touch it, they feel like they have the power of the Jumpman behind them. Everything we do has to tie back to making the best basketball shoe on the planet," he added.

The Center of Gravity colorway of the Air Jordan XXXV releases in the Philippines at select retailers this Holiday 2020.