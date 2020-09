Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the second half in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade, after a 117-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5.

The Lakers ousted the Nuggets in five games in the Western Conference Finals, the third straight playoff series that they have won in five games.

This is the Lakers' first Finals appearance since 2010, when they defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games with the late, great Kobe Bryant winning Finals MVP honors.