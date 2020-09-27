Analysis: Casimero's 'Monster hunting' continues

John Riel Casimero has clearly demonstrated he deserves a shot against Japanese superstar Naoya "Monster" Inoue.

Boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said the Filipino champion's three-round whipping of Duke Micah is a testament to that.

"Iba talaga ang experience and quality of opponents. Micah was unbeaten, but he has never faced anyone like Casimero," Tolentino said after seeing the Filipino casually defending his WBO bantamweight crown Sunday.

The boxer from Ghana may have entered the ring with a clean 24-0 sheet, but it did not matter against someone like the 3-division champion from the Philippines.

Tolentino said Micah showed the lack of experience after choosing to fight fire with fire despite being knocked down in the second round.

"He was floored by a left hook. Instead of tying up and clearing the cobwebs in his head, he traded with Casimero," said Tolentino.

"Micah was a sitting duck after that 2nd round knockdown."

Expect Casimero to make even more noise in pursuing Inoue, who was supposed to fight him back in April.

The fight was scuttled when the pandemic broke out. Inoue, the reigning WBA, IBF and The Ring Magazine bantamweight champion, later opted to face Australia's Jason Moloney.

"He is dead-set on pursuing Inoue. He is obsessed with Inoue. Most likely, he will face the winner of the Inoue-Jason Moloney fight on October 31," Tolentino said of Casimero.

"As they say in boxing, 'you can run, but you can't hide.' Casimero is at his peak, both in terms of confidence and conditioning. He tends to play with the crowd, but he gets the job done."