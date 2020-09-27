After IATF denial, Chooks 3x3 commits to 'full bubble'

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 will now hold a "full bubble" in Inspire Academy. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is planning to hold its conferences in a "full bubble," after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) last week denied its request to start its season.

The IATF denied the league's application for a license for resumption late Thursday, even after Chooks 3x3 strictly followed the guidelines set by the Joint Administrative Order for the resumption of sports practices while also implementing technological advancements.

The Department of Health has decided to only allow tournaments held inside a "full bubble."

Chooks 3x3 had proposed a "semi-bubble" set-up for its Presidents Cup, wherein players and staff that have passed strict testing will be housed inside Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna for four days.

After an emergency meeting, Chooks 3x3 President Ronald Mascariñas announced that they are changing course.

"We are committing to doing a full bubble, with each conference taking place inside Inspire Academy for 15 days," said Mascariñas.

When asked if this will move the planned October 2 start date, Mascariñas said they will try hard to get clearance from the agencies involved.

Games and Amusement Board chairman Baham Mitra also said that he will help Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3's appeal.

Since August, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3's protocols have been widely lauded by GAB and the Commission on Higher Education.

"Nakita ko ang ginawa nila Eric Altamirano sa UP. Ang ganda. Dapat ito ang model ng amateurs," said CHED chairman Popoy De Vera about the workouts being done in UP Epsilon Chi Center.

"I'm impressed with the preparations being done by Chooks-to-Go," said Mitra last Monday after the test run in Inspire. "They did not just meet the requirements but also improved on their submitted safety protocols."

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 implements weekly PCR tests for its players while having antigen tests before workouts.

Players, staff, and officials are also required to log in GET Philippines' contact tracing application.

Besides this, family members and household helpers of each player, staff, and officials also have to undergo PCR tests and have GET Philippines accounts when the league participants are inside the bubble.