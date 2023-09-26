Filipina swimmer Kayla Sanchez. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Kayla Sanchez set a new Philippine record but could not make the podium of the women's 100m freestyle in the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday night.

Sanchez clocked 54.69 seconds in the final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, good for fifth place.

It is a new Philippine record, erasing the mark she set earlier in the day when she clocked 54.70-s in the heats. Remedy Rule owned the previous record, a time of 55.71-s set in March 2020.

Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey set a new Asian record of 52.17-s to claim the gold medal ahead of China's Yang Junxuan (53.11) and Cheng Yujie (53.91).

In the women's 200m backstroke, Xiandi Chua finished seventh with a time of 2:13.63.

She was 6.35-s behind China's Peng Xuwei, who took gold after clocking 2:07.28. Her teammate, Liu Yaxin, settled for silver with a time of 2:08.70.

Korea's Lee Eunji (2:09.75) completed the podium.

The country is hoping to end a 25-year Asian Games medal drought in swimming.

