PVL: Daquis to attend coaching clinic in US

MANILA – Veteran spiker Rachel Daquis is widening her skills in volleyball as she is set to attend a coaching clinic in the United States next month.

According to Daquis’ team, the Cignal HD Spikers, their leader is flying to the US for a rare opportunity.

"Congratulations to team captain Rachel for being invited to a coaching camp in the USA this October,” Cignal said.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will benefit her volleyball career and, eventually, the Cignal HD Spikers as she shares her learning and experience with the team. The entire Awesome Nation is always behind you, Queen RAD!"

At the age of 35, Daquis remained to be one of the top hitters of her team, securing a starting position through the years with the HD Spikers.

The FEU alumna has been with Cignal since 2017 and has won a silver and three bronze finishes in the Premier Volleyball League.

