San Beda's Jacob Cortez (2).

MANILA — San Beda University started their NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball stint with a dominant win against Arellano University, and one of the Red Lions’ vital cogs was Jacob Cortez.

The 5-foot-11, third-year guard caught fire in the win, pouring in 16 points on four-of-seven shooting from beyond the arc, while also tallying five assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

For San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta, this performance was proof of his court general’s continuous development as one of their leaders, especially since the squad is dealing with the departure of some of its top stars in James Kwekutye and JB Bahio.

“Nag-improve siya a lot, he matured a lot,” he said following their win.

“With age and experience, he’s gonna be much better. He knows what he needs to mature on, alam niya yan.”

Meanwhile, Cortez understands the bigger role that he now possesses, but he also wants to involve his teammates more for them to have a better showing this year in comparison to the last two seasons when they failed to return to the finals.

“The defense is more focused on me, pero that gives my teammates more [opportunities] to execute, more looks,” the son of ‘Cool Cat’ Mike Cortez said.

“Grabe yung tiwala ko sa kanila, so I give it up to them.”

Despite the good start to their season, Escueta wants Cortez and the whole squad to prepare for tougher games for when the Chiefs turned up the intensity in the second half, Arellano actually outscored San Beda, 35-28, in the final 20 minutes of the game.

And Escuata is anticipating that the other teams will duplicate that in order to find advantages against the Mendiola-based squad.

“As the season progresses, I’m sure that the other teams will play tougher. We have to be ready for those kinds of games, yung grinded out, physical games. kasi nung medyo nagkapisikalan nung dulo, that’s when we committed our turnovers,” he said.

“We have to be better and be able to manage those kinds of defenses against us.”