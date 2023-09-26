MPL-PH introduces new voting system for Hall of Legends

Handout

MANILA – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines (MPL-PH) officially opened the nominations for the next Hall of Legends inductee.

This season, the league introduced the "Classic Plays" category to pay homage to players, coaches, and talents who have been part of the local professional MLBB esports scene from first season to 7th.

The MPL-PH community, active athletes, coaches, team owners, talents, MOONTON Games, and the MPL-PH Press Corps can send their nominations until October 5, 2023.

To officially submit an entry, fans should post their status, videos, or photos on Facebook, TikTok, or X (formerly Twitter), and explain why they think their nominee deserves to be part of MPL-PH’s elite circle. They should also use the hashtag #MPLHallOfLegends.

The top 10 personalities with the highest volume of social media mentions across platforms during the campaign period will receive corresponding points. This will be combined with the votes from the MPL-PH voting committee.

Same as last year, the league has prepared pillars such as Strength, Contribution and Legacy, to which the voting community can base their votes and nominations on.

The Strength attribute pertains to their remarkable gaming performance or skill. Contribution refers to what they shared with the MPL or MLBB esports scene and culture. Lastly, Legacy is the nominee's overall impact throughout their MPL career.

The MPL Hall of Legends awarding ceremony will be held during the MPL Philippines Playoffs which takes place from October 25-29, 2023.

MPL-PH Hall of Legends is composed of MLBB esports personalities who have made remarkable impact in the league and whose achievements contributed to the overall advancement of MLBB esports in the Philippines.

The first inductees were Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, Setsuna “Dogie” Ignacio, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna, RSG PH coach Brian “Panda” Lim, Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel, Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura, Carlito "Ribo" Jr., Danerie "Wise" Rosario, and Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon.

Meanwhile, Manjean "Manjean" Faldas was awarded as the honorary inductee for being the "Voice" of MPL Philippines.

Last season, Edward "EDWARD" Dapadap was inducted.