James Yap in action for Rain or Shine against Meralco in the 2022-23 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

James Yap will play for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the upcoming conference, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old guard signed a one-conference deal with the Elasto Painters ahead of the new PBA season, making him available for the 2023 Commissioner's Cup.

"Another run for the Man with a Million Moves!" Rain or Shine said in a social media post.

Yap averaged 5.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10 appearances for the Elasto Painters in the last Governors' Cup.

The veteran guard, a seven-time champion and two-time MVP, is juggling his basketball career with his professional one. Yap is serving as a councilor in the city of San Juan.

Yap returned to action in the PBA in January 2023, the first time since the 2021 Philippine Cup that he played in the professional league.