Asian Games: Gilas thwarts Bahrain to start hunt for gold

Justin Brownlee starred for Gilas Pilipinas with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas got off to a good start in its search for Asian basketball supremacy.

The Filipino cagers thwarted Bahrain, 89-61, at the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Leading them was Justin Brownlee with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, while CJ Perez and Ange Kouame put up 15 markers each.

After a close encounter in the opening frame, Gilas overpowered Bahrain in the following 10 minutes, 29-15.

This momentum allowed them to build a lead as huge as 34, 89-55, later in the contest after a Kevin Alas bucket at the 1:29 mark of the final quarter, and this was more than enough as the Tim Cone-led squad got their first win in Group C.

Maitham Jameel A.Mahdi Almoathin, meanwhile was one of the few bright spots for Bahrain after he tallied 14 points and three dimes.

The Nationals’ next assignment will be against Tyler Lamb and Thailand, and they will lock horns on Thursday, September 28, at the Zijingang University at 11:00 AM.