EASL changes format of inaugural season

MANILA, Philippines -- The East Asia Super League (EASL) is set to change its competition format for its inaugural season, as organizers take into account the COVID-19 related issues throughout the region.

The EASL season was supposed to follow a home-and-away format, with eight of the top teams in the region participating. The PBA will be represented by San Miguel Beer and TNT Tropang GIGA, as the finalists of the recent All-Filipino conference.

But the league announced on Monday that the competition format is now under discussion. One possibility is for a "Champions Week" to be held in Metro Manila.

More details of the new tournament format will be announced soon.

"Our mission remains to create the premier basketball league and entertainment experience in Asia, elevating the sport in the region," EASL chief executive Matt Beyer said.

"Controlling variables and operating our season in the most responsible manner reduces uncertainty for all our stakeholders as international travel throughout the region rebounds incrementally," he added.

EASL's focus is to operate the game play of Season 1 "in a responsible manner that allows for partner leagues to carry on with their domestic leagues uninterrupted by precarious travel situations."

They expect to shift to the home-and-away format in Fall 2023.

According to the organizers, the league remains on track towards its goal of becoming one of the top three professional basketball leagues in the world in 2025, in terms of fan base and commercial revenue.

