Shiga Lakestars officially welcome Kiefer Ravena

Kiefer Ravena (15) will be able to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the upcoming B.League season. PBA Media Bureau

The Shiga Lakestars on Sunday formally welcomed Kiefer Ravena into their team after the guard secured his clearance from the NLEX Road Warriors and the PBA.

Shiga tweeted on Sunday that Ravena has "joined us," just a few days before they open their campaign in the B.League.

Ravena flew to Japan over a month ago to fulfill some requirements but was originally expected to return to the Philippines and play for NLEX in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Road Warriors however have formally released Ravena from his contract, and the PBA has also signed off on his clearance, according to Commissioner Willie Marcial.

Ravena expressed his gratitude to NLEX and to the PBA on Instagram, saying: "Thank you to my NLEX family and management, and PBA family."

Ravena signed with Shiga as an Asian import for one season, and is expected to return to the PBA at the end of his contract with the Lakestars. NLEX has retained his rights in the PBA.

Shiga opens its B.League campaign on October 2 against San-En NeoPhoenix -- the team that features Ravena's younger brother, Thirdy.

