The game between the Shiga Lakestars and the San-En NeoPhoenix is being billed as the "Sibling Rivalry" game.

Filipinos in the Shiga Prefecture in Japan can watch the highly-awaited showdown between the Shiga Lakestars and the San-En NeoPhoenix for free, it was announced on Sunday.

Shiga will host San-En on October 2 and 3 at the Ukaruchan Arena, in what will be their first two games of the B.League season.

Already, the game is being billed as a "Sibling Rivalry," as it will feature Shiga's Kiefer Ravena making his B.League debut against the NeoPhoenix, the team of his younger brother Thirdy.

This will be Thirdy's second season with San-En, while Kiefer's stint with Shiga was made possible after he was released by the NLEX Road Warriors and the PBA this weekend.

"All Filipinos are invited for free on the opening game," Shiga announced on its social media accounts.

Kiefer, who flew to Japan in August, invited Filipino fans to attend the game and thanked them for supporting him and his younger brother.

"Inimbitahan ko po kayong panoorin ang laban naming magkapatid ni Thirdy, ang Shiga Lakestars kontra ang San-En NeoPhoenix. Malapit na malapit na po, at maraming salamat po sa pag-suporta sa aming dalawa," said Kiefer.

"Sana po magpatuloy ang suporta niyo all throughout this season," he added.

The Ravena brothers are joined by six other Filipinos who have signed as Asian imports in Japan: Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z), Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's), Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex), and Dwight Ramos (Toyoma Grouses).

