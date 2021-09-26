PBA: Magnolia's Abueva leads close race for BPC award

Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva (13). PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA- Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva is leading a close race for the Best Player of the Conference award after the elimination round of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Abueva last won BPC honors in the 2016 PBA Commissioner's Cup when he was still playing for the Alaska Aces. In what is his first conference with the Hotshots, Abueva has compiled a league-leading 35.36 average statistical points (SPs) at the end of the eliminations.

"The Beast" has been tremendous for Magnolia, averaging 16.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while helping the Hotshots to the third seed with an 8-3 win-loss record.

However, Abueva faces strong competition from two young guards -- TNT rookie Mikey Williams and NorthPort sophomore Robert Bolick.

Williams, the fourth overall pick in the PBA Rookie Draft last March, is averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game and finished the elimination round with 35.30 average SPs. With him leading the charge, the Tropang GIGA earned the top seed with a 10-1 record.

Bolick, meanwhile, is having a strong campaign after recovering from an injury that kept him from playing in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup last year. He put up 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game for the Batang Pier, including a triple-double against Alaska in their final elimination round game.

Bolick finished with an average of 35.27 SPs after the elims to stay within striking distance of Abueva and Williams.

Another rookie, Jamie Malonzo of NorthPort, is in fourth place with 31.5 average SPs after tallying 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in the elimination round.

Magnolia forward Ian Sangalang rounds out the top five with 31.3 SPs, having normed 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Below is the list of Top 20 players after the elimination round.