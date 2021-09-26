PBA: Magnolia fends off ROS for 1-0 lead in q'finals

Magnolia's Ian Sangalang (10) tallied a double-double in their win over Rain or Shine. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots are one step closer towards the semifinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after an 81-70 victory over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Hotshots used a big third quarter to seize control of the game and take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three quarterfinal series.

Paul Lee didn't have his best shooting performance, but still came up with 20 points including the dagger three-pointer with 44 seconds left to seal the win for the third-seeded Magnolia. Ian Sangalang earned Player of the Game honors after putting up 19 points and 13 rebounds.