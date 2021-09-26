San Miguel's Alex Cabagnot shoots the game-winning jumper against NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA Philippines -- Alex Cabagnot was superb in his return from a long absence, and the San Miguel Beermen survived a last-ditch rally to snatch an 88-87 triumph over the NorthPort Batang Pier, Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The thrilling victory gave the Beermen a 1-0 lead in their best-of-3 quarterfinal series, and put them just one win away from a spot in the semifinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Cabagnot, who has missed San Miguel's last seven games due to a knee injury, put up 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including the game-winning jumper with 1.5 seconds left to live up to his reputation as the team's clutch shot maker.

It was a heartbreaking ending for the Batang Pier, who clawed their way back from a double-digit deficit in the final period and seized an 87-86 lead with 5.1 ticks left after Robert Bolick drilled a three-pointer from nearly half-court.