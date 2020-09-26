Boxing: Mark Magsayo to fight Mexican heavy puncher on Oct. 3

Nearly a month after his US fight was shelved, undefeated featherweight prospect Mark Magsayo has found himself a new assignment.

Magsayo will be headlining a fight card at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles opposite Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico on October 3.

"Suportahan nyo ako mga kababayan! Oct 4 sa Pinas itong laban ko. Main event po tayo," said a delighted Magsayo in his Facebook post.

Magsayo was supposed to make his debut under MP Promotions against Jose Haro on September 23.

But the 33-year-old Haro heeded the request of his family to stop fighting and decided to hang his gloves.

The Tagbilaran, Bohol, native who ha a record of 20-0 (14 KOs) is expected to use his experience against the hard-hitting Hermosillo

(11-2-1, 8 KOs).

Magsayo is also eager to show off his wares, especially after training for months under revered boxing coach Freddie Roach.