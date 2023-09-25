Courtesy: MPL Philippines' livestream

MANILA - The last three weeks saw Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui and Duane "Kelra" Pillas trade barbs in interviews with the media.

With Raizen saying he will crush his former team, Kelra retored by claiming there were reasons he was axed from the Barangay.

That awaited showdown came last Sunday, where Onic Philippines prevailed against Omega. Kelra even went as far as having to assume a jungler role as he faced Raizen.

But ultimately, Raizen had the last laugh as he stormed right in front of the other team's desk to taunt his former teammate.

Speaking to media after the match, Kelra took everything in stride.

"Tinawanan ko nga lang mukha niya," he said in jest.

Afterwards however, the two shared an embrace, as they were still friends outside the Land of Dawn.

Kelra, as one of Omega's more veteran players, previously shared to ABS-CBN News that he was on top of keeping Raizen's composure when the atmosphere got too much for Raizen, who was with Omega from Season 8 to Season 11.

"Tropa naman po yan (si Raizen)," Kelra said.

He would go on to say: "Sabi ko ipagpatuloy niya lang na ganoon ang laro niya. Sabi ko sa kaniya, gawin pa rin niya ang ginagawa niya noong kakampi pa namin siya."

But that didn't come without another trade online.

"Flex flex kapa 5kg lang naman binubuhat mo," he said on Facebook, as he tagged Raizen's personal account.

Omega will see action again on Saturday against Minana EVOS.